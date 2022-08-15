Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Adele has addressed the controversy concerning her cancelled Las Vegas residency, calling the last-minute decision to postpone the performances the “worst moment” in her career.

In January, the “Easy on Me” artist cancelled a series of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel just 24 hours before opening night.

She issued a tearful apology at the time, but later insisted that she stood by her decision.

In a new interview with the US magazine Elle, Adele recently reiterated her earlier sentiments, further opening up about the moments leading up to the decision and the emotional impact of the cancellation.

“It was the worst moment in my career, by far,” she said. “By far. I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating.”

Before making a public announcement, Adele said she had been awake for more than 30 hours straight, tormenting herself over the decision.

“There was just no soul in it,” she said of the proposed residency. “The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy.

Adele (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f)

“The first couple of months was really, really hard,” Adele told the magazine. “I was embarrassed. I went into hiding.”

However, despite the “brutal” choice, the Grammy-winner said the moment “actually made my confidence grow”.

“It was a very brave thing to do. And I don’t think many people would have done what I did. I’m very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs.

“I didn’t want anyone to think I weren’t trying my best”, she added. “And I was.”

Last month (July 2022), Adele announced rescheduled dates for her Vegas shows.

On 1 July, Adele played her first public show in five years as part of BST Hyde Park’s summer series. You can read The Independent’s four-star review here.