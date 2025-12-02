I’m A Celeb’s Vogue Williams share unusual method she used to conquers her fears
- Vogue Williams, the Irish model, was the third contestant to be eliminated from I'm A Celebrity.
- She revealed on Lorraine that she underwent hypnosis before entering the jungle.
- The hypnosis was specifically to help her overcome her intense fear of cockroaches.
- Williams stated she was 'petrified' of cockroaches, a common element in Bushtucker Trials.
- She believes the hypnosis was effective, even when thousands of cockroaches were poured onto her during trials.