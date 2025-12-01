Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Vogue Williams hits out at I’m a Celeb campmates for talking behind her back

Vogue Williams hits out at I'm a Celeb campmates talking behind her back
  • Vogue Williams confronted her I'm a Celebrity campmates Ruby Wax and Angry Ginge for talking about her behind her back.
  • The incident took place during Sunday's (30 November) episode of the reality show.
  • Wax and Ginge were overheard whispering about Williams' fire-starting abilities, with Wax commenting, "She doesn’t know what she’s doing."
  • When confronted by Williams, Angry Ginge reportedly muttered that she was "absolutely clueless."
  • Williams expressed her disappointment to Wax, stating she "expected more" from her, while telling Ginge his behaviour was "exactly what I expected."
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in