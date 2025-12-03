Favourites to win I’m a Celebrity revealed
- I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is nearing its final, with the 25th King or Queen of the jungle set to be crowned on Sunday, 7 December at 9pm on ITV.
- Rapper Aitch and YouTuber Angryginge have consistently been top contenders, with Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson also emerging as a popular bet.
- Early eliminations from the series included Football Focus pundit Alex Scott, comedian Eddie Kadi, Irish podcast host Vogue Williams, and Heart FM DJ Kelly Brook.
- The ITV reality show has crowned 14 Kings and 10 Queens of the jungle since its debut in 2002.
- The latest series launch garnered consolidated figures of 10.8 million, positioning it as the third biggest programme of the year across all channels and streaming platforms.