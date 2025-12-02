Angryginge was left venting to I’m A Celebrity campmate Aitch on Monday night’s show (1 December), after getting into an argument with the rest of the camp over washing up duties.

As campmates ate a rice breakfast out of their mugs, social media star Angryginge, real name Morgan Burtwhistle, suggested solely using mess tins for eating in order to cut down on the amount of washing up.

However, he received immediate backlash from an unimpressed Kelly Brook, who replied “you want us to keep our [food] containers from breakfast, for lunch? Well that’s not what we’re going to do here.”

Angryginge was later seen complaining to friend Aitch. “Every time someone else has done the washing up and they’ve [made a similar suggestion], everyone was happy to do it,” he fumed. “I’m going to shut up and do my job - it’s not worth the stress.”