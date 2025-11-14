British rapper named as highest-paid star on I’m a Celebrity 2025
- The reported salaries for the stars competing on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2025 have been revealed, with fees varying significantly among contestants.
- Brit Award-winning rapper Aitch is reportedly the highest-paid star this year, set to receive £250,000 for his appearance.
- Aitch's fee represents a considerable decrease compared to the highest-paid stars in recent years, who reportedly earned up to £1.5 million.
- Other notable contestants include Jack Osbourne (£200,000), Alex Scott (£100,000+), and YouTuber Angry Ginge (£100,000).
- Ruby Wax, Lisa Riley, Martin Kemp, and Shona McGarty are reportedly earning £95,000 each, while comedian Eddie Kadi is set to receive £75,000.