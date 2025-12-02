Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

I’m a Celebrity contestant fights back tears after hearing update from family

I'm A Celeb's Jack Osbourne doesn't get letter from home after campmates get question wrong
  • Reality television personality Jack Osbourne became visibly emotional after finally receiving a letter from home during his stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
  • Osbourne, who was the only celebrity yet to receive a letter, had his message secured after Kelly Brook, Aitch, and Ginge won a challenging task.
  • The letter, penned by his wife Aree, praised his efforts in camp and conveyed that his mother Sharon was 'so proud' of him.
  • Osbourne shed tears during the heartfelt reading, which also included updates on his sister Kelly and a playful reference to him as 'Jackquaman'.
  • This emotional moment followed a previous episode where Osbourne missed out on receiving a letter due to his campmates failing a challenge.
