I’m a Celebrity contestant fights back tears after hearing update from family
- Reality television personality Jack Osbourne became visibly emotional after finally receiving a letter from home during his stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
- Osbourne, who was the only celebrity yet to receive a letter, had his message secured after Kelly Brook, Aitch, and Ginge won a challenging task.
- The letter, penned by his wife Aree, praised his efforts in camp and conveyed that his mother Sharon was 'so proud' of him.
- Osbourne shed tears during the heartfelt reading, which also included updates on his sister Kelly and a playful reference to him as 'Jackquaman'.
- This emotional moment followed a previous episode where Osbourne missed out on receiving a letter due to his campmates failing a challenge.