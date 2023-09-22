Jack Osbourne marries fiancée Aree Gearheart in intimate California ceremony

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jack Osbourne and partner Aree Gearheart have got married, 14 months after welcoming their first child together.

The 37-year-old former reality star, who is the son of Black Sabbath singer Ozzy and former X Factor judge Sharon, shared the happy news on Instagram, posting a photo of him and Gearheart taken on their wedding day.

“Something really cool happened,” he wrote alongside the picture. “I married the most amazing woman I’ve ever met. All in.”

The image showed the couple posing in a wooded area at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, a luxurious wedding venue favoured by celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, and Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson.

Gearheart, 32, wore a simple, close-fitting white dress with embellished straps and layered detailing on the bodice, with her hair swept up into a bun and adorned with a white veil. Osbourne, meanwhile, took a more unconventional approach to his wedding day look, opting for a dusty pink suit and light blue shirt.

The bride shared the same photo on her Instagram account, captioning it: “Snuck away and married my best friend last week. I am honored to be your wife. All in forever.”

Osbourne’s older sister Kelly, who rose to fame alongside him as a teenager on the MTV reality show The Osbournes between 2002 and 2005, shared her congratulations in a comment on the post, writing: “Well well well MRS OSBOURNE!!!!!! I’m so happy that it’s official… we are sisters!!!!!!!”

According to a social media post shared by their wedding photographer, Osbourne and Gearheart married in “an intimate family ceremony”.

In her own Instagram post, Sharon said that she was “bursting with joy” for the couple, adding: “Enjoy the beautiful ride ahead and welcome to the family.”

The couple are thought to have started dating in 2019 and went public with their relationship when they attended the American Music Awards together in November that year, a few months after Osbourne finalised his divorce from ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

They got engaged two years later in December 2021 during a winter holiday. “Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me,” Osbourne captioned a photo of him and Gearheart showing off her engagement ring against a wintery forest backdrop.

“She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her. She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined.” He added, “I couldn’t be happier then I am right now.”

Osbourne’s mother appeared to be thrilled by the news, revealing in her own social media post that she and husband Ozzy “couldn’t be happier and more proud” of the engagement. “We are so blessed to have Aree as part of our family and we wish them a lifetime of love, light and happiness,” she added.

The pair then welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Maple Artemis Osbourne, last summer.

Osbourne also shares three daughters, Minnie, Andy Rose and Pearl, with ex-wife Stelly.