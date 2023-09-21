Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne has given fans an update on his health as he battles Parkinson’s Disease and recovers from surgery to repair his broken neck.

The 74-year-old said he had been through “five years of absolute hell” after a fall in his home in 2019, which exacerbated the injury he had to his neck from a near-fatal bike accident in December 2003.

Speaking on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show, he said: “I finally had my last procedure two days ago. I can’t believe I have come to the end of it. It’s been five years of absolute hell for me and the family.

“I have Parkinson’s but I never think about it.”