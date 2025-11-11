Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jack Osbourne says being on I’m a Celebrity will be ‘difficult’

I'm a Celebrity 2025 trailer
  • Jack Osbourne is confirmed to be joining the cast of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! later this week.
  • He stated that leaving his family will be “difficult”, particularly following the death of his father, Ozzy Osbourne, in July.
  • Osbourne hopes to make his family, including his mother Sharon and sister Kelly, proud during his time in the jungle.
  • He views the show as a significant commitment and a potentially transformative experience, driven by intrigue about how he will cope.
  • Other celebrities joining the 2025 series include Kelly Brook, Martin Kemp, Lisa Riley, Ruby Wax, Aitch, and Shona McGarty, with the show commencing on Sunday at 9pm on ITV1.
