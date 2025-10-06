Amazon Prime Video quietly restores James Bond artwork to originals
- Amazon Prime Video faced criticism for editing James Bond movie posters to remove firearms from the original artwork.
- Fans expressed outrage on social media, arguing that censoring Bond's iconic imagery was 'pathetic' and 'maddening'.
- The streamer quietly restored the original artwork, including the guns, by Monday following the widespread backlash.
- Some speculated that the initial alterations might have been a deliberate marketing ploy to generate online discussion about the franchise.
- The incident follows Amazon MGM gaining full creative control of the James Bond franchise earlier this year, raising fan concerns about potential future changes.