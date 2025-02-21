Daniel Craig breaks silence after Bond producers give full creative control to Amazon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Daniel Craig has issued a statement after the surprise news that James Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, handed over complete creative control of the franchise to Amazon MGM Studios.

On Thursday (20 February), Amazon announced it had forged a new joint venture with Broccoli and Wilson to hand over the James Bond intellectual property rights. While the two will remain co-owners of the franchise, the transaction leaves creative control of all future productions in the hands of Amazon.

Broccoli and Saltzman launched the Bond films in 1962 before Broccoli’s daughter and stepson took over. The Broccoli dynasty, cemented in the family’s UK-based production company EON, is responsible for the franchise’s most successful films, including Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, and Skyfall.

Craig, who stepped down as Bond after 2021’s No Time To Die, has now responded to the sudden change about Bond’s future.

In a statement given to the Hollywood Reporter, the Knives Out actor said: “My respect, admiration and love for Barbara and Michael remain constant and undiminished. I wish Michael a long, relaxing (and well-deserved) retirement and whatever ventures Barbara goes on to do, I know they will be spectacular and I hope I can be part of them.”

After the news was announced, Wilson said: “With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future.”

Amazon, which is owned by Jeff Bezos now has full control of the James Bond franchise ( Getty )

Broccoli added: “My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli.

“I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects.”

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement that the company was “honoured to continue this treasured heritage” and is looking forward to the “next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world”.

The new deal comes amid mounting speculation over the fate of the British spy franchise with almost four years passing since the last film. The series has gone silent in recent years, with no formal plans for the next movie or any recruitment of the next Bond actor being announced.