James Cameron slams comedian’s ‘ignorant’ joke about his failed marriage

  • James Cameron criticised Amy Poehler's 2013 Golden Globes joke about him as "ignorant" and having gone "too far".
  • Poehler's joke, made when Cameron's ex-wife Kathryn Bigelow was nominated for Zero Dark Thirty, alluded to Cameron's demanding reputation.
  • Cameron expressed disappointment that Hollywood peers found the joke funny, suggesting it showed a misunderstanding of him.
  • The director acknowledged his past reputation for being a perfectionist but stated his character has "evolved" and such behaviour is no longer acceptable.
  • Cameron also recalled his concern that the focus on his marriage to Bigelow during their 2009 Oscar nominations might detract from her filmmaking credibility.
