James Van Der Beek speaks of ‘recovery’ as he reflects on cancer battle

James Van Der Beek shares health update with fans and discusses 'impossible' resolutions
  • Actor James Van Der Beek has provided a health update to his followers.
  • He was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer in November 2024.
  • Van Der Beek expressed his belief that January is not an effective time for New Year's resolutions, calling them 'impossible'.
  • He suggested that winter is a period for rest and recovery, akin to animal hibernation.
  • He plans to dedicate the beginning of 2026 to 'recovering and resting', intending to focus on his goals in the spring instead.
