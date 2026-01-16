James Van Der Beek speaks of ‘recovery’ as he reflects on cancer battle
- Actor James Van Der Beek has provided a health update to his followers.
- He was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer in November 2024.
- Van Der Beek expressed his belief that January is not an effective time for New Year's resolutions, calling them 'impossible'.
- He suggested that winter is a period for rest and recovery, akin to animal hibernation.
- He plans to dedicate the beginning of 2026 to 'recovering and resting', intending to focus on his goals in the spring instead.