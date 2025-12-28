Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Inside Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo’s first Christmas with newborn son

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo share glimpse of first Christmas with baby Ziggy
  • Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo have celebrated their first Christmas with their newborn baby, Ziggy.
  • The couple welcomed Ziggy, their first child, earlier in December.
  • Laing shared footage on Instagram, showing Habboo kissing Ziggy and their lavish Christmas decorations.
  • The pair initially met as friends on the Channel 4 reality series Made in Chelsea.
  • Their romance developed on the show, culminating in their marriage in Spain in 2023.
