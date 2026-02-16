Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jay Manuel says he wanted to leave ‘toxic’ America’s Next Top Model

America's Next Top Model documentary lifts the lid on 'horrific' tv moments
  • Jay Manuel, the long-serving creative director for America's Next Top Model, claims host Tyra Banks 'iced him out' after he expressed a desire to leave the show.
  • Manuel stated he wanted to depart the programme due to its 'toxic culture' which was 'chipping away at his soul', a revelation made in the new Netflix series 'Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model'.
  • After Manuel emailed Banks about his intention to leave, she responded with 'I am disappointed', and subsequent direct communication between them ceased.
  • He described the working environment with Banks afterwards as 'psychological torture' but felt compelled to stay for 18 seasons, fearing he would be blacklisted in the industry.
  • Manuel, along with other judges, was eventually dropped from the show in 2012, and he claims they were not afforded the grace of a joint press release, instead learning of their departure through news outlets.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in