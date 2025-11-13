Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Brave Emmerdale actor in tears as she opens up suffering domestic abuse

Emmerdale actor breaks down in tears on Loose Women as she relives horrific abuse from ex
  • Emmerdale actor Jaye Griffiths tearfully discussed the horrific abuse she suffered from an ex-partner during an appearance on Loose Women.
  • Griffiths, who portrays Celia Daniels in the Yorkshire-based soap, revealed that minor issues, such as making tea incorrectly, could provoke her abuser.
  • She recounted being told she was 'useless' during the abusive relationship, which led to her breaking down in tears on the show.
  • Now aged 62 and in a happy relationship, Griffiths described her current life as 'beautiful'.
  • She urged anyone experiencing abuse to seek help and support, providing details for national domestic abuse helplines.
