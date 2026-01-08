Jennifer Aniston given makeover by Courteney Cox as stars reunite in video
- Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox reunited in an Instagram video to promote Aniston’s haircare brand, LolaVie.
- The Friends stars engaged in a classic debate, questioning whether 'blondes have more fun'.
- Aniston, known for her golden hair, revealed during the video that she is naturally a brunette.
- Courteney Cox demonstrated Aniston's natural hair colour by placing her own dark hair over Aniston's.
- Aniston captioned the video with the question, 'Do blondes really have more fun?', referencing her famous 'The Rachel' hairstyle.