Jennifer Aniston given makeover by Courteney Cox as stars reunite in video

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox reunite as stars reignite classic debate
  • Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox reunited in an Instagram video to promote Aniston’s haircare brand, LolaVie.
  • The Friends stars engaged in a classic debate, questioning whether 'blondes have more fun'.
  • Aniston, known for her golden hair, revealed during the video that she is naturally a brunette.
  • Courteney Cox demonstrated Aniston's natural hair colour by placing her own dark hair over Aniston's.
  • Aniston captioned the video with the question, 'Do blondes really have more fun?', referencing her famous 'The Rachel' hairstyle.
