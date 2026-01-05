Jeremy Renner operates snowplow on anniversary of near-fatal accident
- Actor Jeremy Renner has shared a video of himself operating the snowplow that nearly killed him three years ago.
- The Marvel star posted footage on Instagram stories, showing him driving the seven-ton Snowcat plow around his snowy driveway.
- This follows his acknowledgement of the third anniversary of the New Year’s Day 2023 incident, where he was crushed while rescuing his nephew.
- Renner sustained 38 broken bones, a dislodged eyeball, and a collapsed lung, with his heart reportedly stopping in the aftermath.
- He previously explained his decision to get back on the machine was to confront his fears and prevent the accident from 'haunting or owning' him.