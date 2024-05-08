Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jeremy Renner technically died after a terrifying snowploughing accident last year, his co-star has claimed.

The Avengers actor, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), was rushed to hospital and had multiple operations after breaking 30 bones in the accident that saw him run over by a large snow vehicle on 1 January 2023.

At the time, it was revealed that 53-year-old Renner, whose recovery was recently praised by his Marvel co-stars, “suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries”, but now, it’s emerged that his heart actually stopped beating.

Renner’s Mayor of Kingstown co-star Michael Beach said in a new interview that the actor “actually died” – a detail he said he “didn’t know until he told me”.

Beach told The Direct: “Jeremy [Renner] is a war horse, man. He’s been coming back. And he says he wasn’t sure how it would be. But he was ready. And he says every week, he feels stronger and stronger.”

The actor said that Renner has made such a recovery that there has “been no interruption because of his physical abilities”.

“He’s in it doing it,” Beach added. “He’s great. Yeah, he’s a great guy, man. And he’s really as tough as nails.”

Beach said that the cast and crew of Mayor of Kingstown are given “a unique perspective to the story of how Jeremy Renner got run over by a snowplough” as both Renner and the nephew he was helping when the accident occurred work on the series.

Jeremy Renner ( Marvel )

“They are not shy about telling you what was going on, how they felt, and all that stuff,” Beach said.

In February, Renner reflected on the near fatal accident during an appearance at the People’s Choice Awards , where he was met by a standing ovation.

“I’ve got to say, it feels good to be back,” Renner said. “This year’s been a heck of a journey and I’m happy I get to be here with you, the fans – you guys are the best.”

The actor, who received Oscar nominations for The Hurt Locker and The Town in 2010 and 2011 respectively, previously said his near-death experience taught him to make the most of life.

“My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

Michael Beach stars alongside Jeremy Renner in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ ( Paramount+ )

“Be exceptional… I feel it’s my duty to do so. Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure. I thank you all.”