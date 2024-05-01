Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr have praised Jeremy Renner’s recovery after he was involved in a horrific snowplough accident at the beginning of 2023.

The actor, 53, was helping his neighbours around his Lake Tahoe home clear snow from their driveway when he landed in the path of a seven-tonne snowplough, inflicting serious injuries.

Hemsworth and Downey Jr starred alongside Renner in The Avengers and they learned about his shock accident in a group chat made after shooting the film.

Speaking to Vanity Fair , Hemsworth said Renner had sent them a photo of himself in hospital after his run in with the snowplough and vanished with no further explanation.

“He sent us all a sort of doped out, hospital, beat-up image and said, ‘All good, guys.’ And then I didn’t hear from him for a while as he was in the thick of it,” the Thor star said.

Renner attended Captain America actor Chris Evans’ wedding in Cape Cod just eight months after his substantial injuries, a feat Downey Jr called “mind blowing”.

According to Downey Jr, it was a “miracle” when Renner arrived at Evans’ marriage to Portuguese actor Alba Baptista “fully recovered and ready to celebrate”.

Chris Hemsworth has praised Jeremy Renner’s recovery after he was involved in a snowplough accident at the start of 2023 ( Getty Images for Disney )

Hemsworth added, “There was an astounding sense of gratitude from him around just being alive.”

Renner’s family issued a statement detailing his injuries at the time of the accident, revealing he had suffered “blunt chest trauma” and “orthopaedic injuries”.

The right side of Renner’s chest had collapsed under pressure from the snowplough, his upper torso had been crushed and he had suffered heavy blood loss and had “extreme difficulty” breathing.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Renner’s sister Kym later told CBS 13 of his recovery: “We are so thrilled with his progress.

“If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead,” she added.

In February, Renner reflected on the near fatal accident as he made an appearance at the People’s Choice Awards , where he was met by a standing ovation.

“I’ve got to say, it feels good to be back,” Renner said. “This year’s been a heck of a journey and I’m happy I get to be here with you, the fans – you guys are the best.”