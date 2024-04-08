Robert Downey Jr breaks silence on Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscar joke about addiction

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Robert Downey Jr has commented on Jimmy Kimmel’s divisive joke about his addiction history at the Oscars for the first time.

The 96th Academy Awards were presented by the late-night host for the fourth time since 2017.

During his opening monologue, Kimmel made a joke referencing Downey’s history of substance abuse, saying: “This is the highest point of Robert Downey Jr’s career… well, one of the highest points.”

When the actor, 59, tapped his nose in recognition, Kimmel asked: “Was that too on the nose or a drug motion you made?” The actor then gestured for Kimmel to move on from the gag.

Downey was asked about the moment in a new Esquire profile, published on Monday (8 April).

“I don’t care. I love Jimmy Kimmel. I think he’s a national treasure,” the actor responded.

Jimmy Kimmel (left) and Robert Downey Jr at the 2024 Oscars ( A.M.P.A.S. 2024 )

Downey Jr went on to win Best Supporting Actor at the ceremony for his role as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

“I’d like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order,” the actor said in his acceptance speech.

Kimmel’s joke drew criticism from fans who argued Kimmel should not have made light of the actor’s past struggles with addiction.

From 1996 to 2001, the actor was arrested numerous times for drug-related crimes. In 1999, he served 12 months in prison after repeatedly missing court-ordered drug tests. He has been sober since July 2003.

Former Marvel Studios president David Maisel recently revealed he had to fight for Downey Jr’s casting as Iron Man because the board thought it was “crazy to put the future of the company in the hands of an addict”.

The 2008 movie, which also starred Gwyneth Paltrow, Jon Favreau, Jeff Bridges and Paul Bettany (in a voice role), went on to take more than $585m (£473.8m) at the global box office and is widely credited with kickstarting the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks, in large part, to Downey’s charismatic turn.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Downey has since reprised his Iron Man role in two sequels, along with four Avengers films, Captain America: Civil War, and opposite Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Asked about whether he’d ever return to the MCU in the Esquire interview, Downey teased: “Happily. It’s too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me. And look, I always say, Never, ever bet against [President of Marvel Studios] Kevin Feige. It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win.”

Feige, who took over from Maisel as Marvel Studios president in 2007, called Downey’s casting “one of the greatest decisions in the history of Hollywood”.

“It wasn’t really until we cast Robert that we knew what the take was, and once we cast Robert, every decision became a lot easier.”