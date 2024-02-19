For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeremy Renner reflected on a “heck of a journey” as he made an appearance at the People’s Choice Awards after a serious snowploughing accident last year.

The Avengers actor, 52, was rushed to hospital when he broke more than 30 bones and had multiple operations after he was injured while trying to help his nephew on 1 January 2023.

He was met by a standing ovation when he appeared on stage in Los Angeles to present the first award of the night.

Renner said: “I’ve got to say, it feels good to be back.

“This year’s been a heck of a journey and I’m happy I get to be here with you, the fans – you guys are the best.”

A police report said Renner’s nephew Alexander Fries was trying to free his car from the snow when the plough began to roll down the hill.

Renner was airlifted to hospital in Reno, Nevada, and spent some time in an intensive care unit (ICU).

He presented the TV performance of the year prize to singer Billie Eilish for her turn in the horror series Swarm.

Jeremy Renner photographed in September 2023 (Getty Images for Level 8)

Collecting the gong, Eilish said: “This is fan voted and I just wanted to say how grateful and lucky and privileged I am. This was the first time I ever acted and it was awesome.”

She thanked actor and series co-creator Donald Glover for being “a lifelong inspiration” and dedicated the prize to her Swarm co-star Dominique Fishback.

Renner has now returned to acting more than a year after the accident. He is filming the third season of the Paramount+ series The Mayor Of Kingstown.

“I think I’m strong enough,” he said. “We’ll see. I mean, I literally go back in a week. But I’ll be doing my best, trying my hardest,” Renner said before he began the acting job.

In October, Renner, who is also a musician, announced that he would be releasing a new album inspired by his brush with death.

Posting on Instagram, the actor teased a new collection of songs titled Love and Titanium, explaining that creating the tracks had been a “cathartic” way of dealing with his near-death experience.

“A collection of music we wrote about different milestones in my journey of recovery since Jan 1st this year,” he wrote. “Love and Titanium has been painful, deeply healing, and ultimately cathartic for me to create. I hope I get the courage to share with you all.”

With additional reporting from PA.