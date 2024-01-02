Jeremy Renner has dedicated a song to his 10-year-old daughter who he described as his “number one” reason he recovered from a life-threatening snowplow accident.

The actor, 52, broke more than 30 bones after he was crushed under the 14,000lb vehicle in January 2023 near his home in Reno, Nevada.

Renner dedicated his song “Wait” to his daughter Ava in a video released on the anniversary of the accident.

“You are the best part of me,” Renner said in the music video.

“Your grace, your thoughtfulness, and your constitution make me so very proud,” he added.