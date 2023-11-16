Jeremy Renner marks 10 months of recovery with remarkable video

Jeremy Renner marked 10 months of recovery from his snowplough accident with a remarkable video.

The actor broke more than 30 bones after he was crushed under the vehicle in January.

“First attempt at any of this activity (especially at steep grade) and was brought to tears of joy, hopefulness, and gratitude for all your support along with my family and friends,” Renner captioned the clip on Instagram.

The clip, released on Wednesday (14 November), shows Renner’s progress since he filmed himself on his first attempt at jogging since the accident.