Watch: Jeremy Renner jogs for first time since near-fatal snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner has taken his first jog since he broke over 30 bones in his body in a near-fatal snowplough accident back in January.

The actor posted footage of him exercising on an anti-gravity treadmill his home.

“First attempt at a very light jog with weight assisted lift for the broken tibia. Pain is progress for me,” he said.

The Marvel star spent two weeks in intensive care after he was crushed by a six-tonne snowplough near Reno, Nevada.

He has since been recovering at home and recently attended his first red carpet event since the accident.

Sign up for our newsletters.