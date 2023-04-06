Jeremy Renner has shared the audio of a 911 call made during his horrific snowplow accident in his first interview since he was hospitalised in January 2023.

As part of a special with Diane Sawyer on ABC, a clip of the call was played.

In it, a caller can be heard describing how the actor was in a “rough shape”, telling emergency services to send “life flight... immediately” as Renner groaned in the background.

Renner says he suffered more than 30 broken bones and wrote a goodbye note to his family as he was hospitalised in critical condition.

