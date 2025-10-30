Jesse Eisenberg reveals plans to donate kidney to stranger in coming weeks
- Jesse Eisenberg has announced he will be donating a kidney to a stranger.
- The actor revealed his decision during an appearance on the TODAY Show on Thursday, 30 October.
- Eisenberg described the procedure as an 'altruistic donation', where the donor does not know the recipient.
- The 42-year-old expressed his excitement for the donation, stating he 'got bitten by the blood donation bug'.
- Eisenberg is set to make the donation in mid-December.