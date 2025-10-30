Jesse Eisenberg is ‘so excited’ to donate his kidney to a stranger in six weeks

Jesse Eisenberg has revealed that he is donating a kidney to a stranger in six weeks, stating that he is “so excited”.

Appearing on the TODAY Show on Thursday (30 October), the actor was asked why he chose to make the selfless decision.

“I don’t know why. I got bitten by the blood donation bug. I’m doing an altruistic donation (in) mid-December. I’m so excited to do it,” the 42-year-old said.

An altruistic donation is when a person donates a kidney to a person with advanced kidney disease whom he or she does not know.