Jesy Nelson provides emotional update on twins’ rare genetic condition
- Jesy Nelson's twin daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, were diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 on 4 January.
- Nelson has now revealed that her mother first identified the early symptoms, specifically a lack of leg movement, which healthcare professionals had overlooked.
- She said that the incident underscores a significant lack of awareness regarding SMA.
- Nelson is now campaigning for SMA screening to be incorporated into routine newborn tests across the UK.
- The singer shared these details during an interview on Sky News' The UK Tonight show on 29 January.
