Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jesy Nelson provides emotional update on twins’ rare genetic condition

Jesy Nelson says mother spotted twins’ rare condition after medical staff missed signs
  • Jesy Nelson's twin daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, were diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 on 4 January.
  • Nelson has now revealed that her mother first identified the early symptoms, specifically a lack of leg movement, which healthcare professionals had overlooked.
  • She said that the incident underscores a significant lack of awareness regarding SMA.
  • Nelson is now campaigning for SMA screening to be incorporated into routine newborn tests across the UK.
  • The singer shared these details during an interview on Sky News' The UK Tonight show on 29 January.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in