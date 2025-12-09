Pop star has perfect response to viral epic parking fail
- Pop star Joe Jonas has humorously responded to a viral TikTok video that depicted him struggling to parallel park in New York City for several minutes.
- The original TikTok clip, posted by user Neha Nas, quickly gained over 11 million views, showing Jonas attempting the manoeuvre.
- Jonas initially commented on the video, playfully chastising the poster for not offering assistance, before sharing his own TikTok acknowledging the public mockery.
- Fans offered sympathy, highlighting the difficulty of parallel parking in New York and joking about the embarrassment of being witnessed struggling.
- The incident occurred while the Jonas Brothers, including Joe, are on their 20th-anniversary tour, Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown, which concludes in December.