Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Joe Jonas has been honest about his feelings after learning that his brother Nick Jonas was picked to be a coach on The Voice.

The Jonas Brothers – a band made up of siblings Kevin, Joe and Nick – appeared on a recent episode of actor Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert.

When asked about moments when the siblings may have felt envy for each other’s career successes, middle brother Joe, 33, looked back on his reaction to Nick, 30, getting hired as a coach on The Voice in 2018.

“It was at the most picturesque setting – it was at the Fleetwood Mac show at [Madison Square Garden],” the singer recalled on Monday’s episode (22 May).

“And as they’re playing ‘Landslide’, I found out that he was going to be a judge on The Voice, and I was so jealous I cried my eyes out.

“I’m super happy for him, but I’m also bummed because I want that f***ing gig!”

In the same year, Joe had served as an artist coach on one season of the Australian version of The Voice.

Kevin, the eldest “Jo Bro”, expanded on Joe’s feelings, saying: “So he was like, ‘I did my time there – I should do it here.’”

“I just enjoyed the job, so I was like, what the f***?” Joe continued. “But he crushed it and, you know, it was great.”

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas (Getty Images)

Similarly, Kevin could relate to having mixed feelings regarding the solo successes of his younger brothers.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

While Nick has had success with his own singles such as “Jealous”, and Joe with “Cake by the Ocean” as part of the music group DNCE, Kevin was mostly out of the spotlight during the band’s hiatus between 2013 and 2019.

“I was definitely like, ‘I am so happy that it’s happening for one of us, but I wish it was the three of us,’” he noted.

The Jonas Brothers released their sixth album as a trio earlier this month. The Independent’s reviewer Helen Brown called the project, named The Album, a “sunny collection of funk-infected, (mostly) PG-rated pop”.

You can read her three-star review in full here.