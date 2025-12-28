Jojo Moyes shares how Sophie Kinsella pushed her to write bestselling novel
- Jojo Moyes revealed that her late friend, author Sophie Kinsella, inspired her to complete her bestselling novel, Me Before You.
- Moyes shared the information during an interview on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs.
- Me Before You, which was later adapted into a film, has sold 14 million copies.
- Moyes admitted she often loses confidence in her novels after writing the initial 20,000 words and nearly gave up on the book.
- Sophie Kinsella, real name Madeleine Sophie Wickham, died in December following a diagnosis of aggressive brain cancer.