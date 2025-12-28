Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jojo Moyes shares how Sophie Kinsella pushed her to write bestselling novel

Jojo Moyes reveals how Sophie Kinsella encouraged her to finish writing Me Before You
  • Jojo Moyes revealed that her late friend, author Sophie Kinsella, inspired her to complete her bestselling novel, Me Before You.
  • Moyes shared the information during an interview on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs.
  • Me Before You, which was later adapted into a film, has sold 14 million copies.
  • Moyes admitted she often loses confidence in her novels after writing the initial 20,000 words and nearly gave up on the book.
  • Sophie Kinsella, real name Madeleine Sophie Wickham, died in December following a diagnosis of aggressive brain cancer.
