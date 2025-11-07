Jon Bon Jovi dedicates CBeebies bed time story to new granddaughter
- Jon Bon Jovi read a CBeebies Bedtime Story, dedicating it to his new granddaughter.
- His son, Jake Bongiovi, and daughter-in-law, Millie Bobby Brown, recently adopted a baby girl.
- The rock star expressed his joy at becoming a 'papa' and his anticipation of future adventures with his grandchildren.
- He read Paul McCartney’s book 'Hey Grandude!' during the broadcast.
- The episode aired on Friday, 7 November 2025, and is available to watch on BBC iPlayer