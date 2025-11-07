Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jon Bon Jovi dedicates CBeebies bed time story to new granddaughter

Jon Bon Jovi uses CBeebies bed time story slot to send message to new granddaughter
  • Jon Bon Jovi read a CBeebies Bedtime Story, dedicating it to his new granddaughter.
  • His son, Jake Bongiovi, and daughter-in-law, Millie Bobby Brown, recently adopted a baby girl.
  • The rock star expressed his joy at becoming a 'papa' and his anticipation of future adventures with his grandchildren.
  • He read Paul McCartney’s book 'Hey Grandude!' during the broadcast.
  • The episode aired on Friday, 7 November 2025, and is available to watch on BBC iPlayer
