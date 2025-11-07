Jon Bon Jovi uses CBeebies bed time story slot to send message to new granddaughter

Jon Bon Jovi used his CBeebies bed time story slot to send a special message to his new granddaughter.

The rock star legend spoke about his new addition to the family after his son Jake Bongiovi and wife Millie Bobby Brown adopted a baby girl.

Bon Jovi said: “Some of my favourite things in life are music and being a grandad, or as I like to say, ‘papa’, and going on adventures.

“When my grandchildren are a little older, I can’t wait to take them on amazing adventures.”

The singer read Paul McCartney’s book Hey Grandude! on Friday’s (7 November) episode of CBeebies bed time story, which is available to watch again BBC iPlayer.