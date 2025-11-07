Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Classic rock band confirm break-up tour after more than 50 years of making music

  • Journey have announced their 'Final Frontier Tour', which will mark their farewell to fans.
  • The first leg of the tour is scheduled to visit 60 cities across North America and Canada from February 28 to July 2, 2026.
  • Founding member and guitarist Neil Schon described the tour as a 'heartfelt thank you' and a 'full-circle celebration' of their music, while also indicating he will continue making music.
  • Keyboardist Jonathan Cain, despite previous public disagreements with Schon, will join the tour, which celebrates over 50 years of Journey's music, including iconic hits like “Don't Stop Believin’”.
  • The current lineup features Schon, Cain, Arnel Pineda, Deen Castronovo, Todd Jensen, and Jason Derlatka, though former singer Steve Perry is reportedly not participating.
