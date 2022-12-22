Journey band members in feud over Donald Trump performances

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two founding members of the band Journey are in a legal dispute after the keyboardist performed at Donald Trump’s estate.

The band’s guitarist, Neal Schon, has sent a cease and desist letter to his bandmate Jonathan Cane, who performed their songs at America First Policy Institute’s Experience and Gala at Mar-A-Lago last month.

Caine, who is the keyboardist in the band, is married to Donald Trump’s advisor.

In the letter, Schon said that Cane had “no right” to use the band’s songs for political endeavours and that it was “harmful” to their reputation.

The band, who are due to go back on tour in January, are most famous for their 1981 hit “Don’t Stop Believin’”.

In a letter, reported by Variety, Schon wrote: "Although Mr Cain is free to express his personal beliefs and associations, when he does that on behalf of Journey or for the band, such conduct is extremely deleterious to the Journey brand as it polarises the band’s fans and outreach.

“Journey is not, and should not be, political,” he continued.

"His politics should be his own personal business. He should not be capitalising on Journey’s brand to promote his personal political or religious agenda to the detriment of the band,” he added regarding the performances.

"Schon is just frustrated that he keeps losing in court and is now falsely claiming the song has been used at political rallies,” said Cain’s spokesman in response to Variety.

Journey’s current formation including keyboard player Jonathan Cain, guitar player Neal Schon, singer Arnel Pineda, drummer Deen Castronovo and bass player Ross Valor (Getty Images)

However, Schon disagreed with this online saying: “I’ve won one case in court with Cain and the residing one has not been heard yet."

Schon also tweeted saying that his bandmates actions could make them “loose fans”.

They are already in a feud over usage of the band’s credit card, with Schon claiming he has been denied usage, reports theBBC.

Journey were formed in San Francisco in 1973. They were most successful during the 1980s, when singer Steve Perry was on the lead vocals.

Perry has now been replaced by Arnel Pineda, who performs alongside Cain, Schon, drummer Deen Castronovo and bassist Todd Jensen.