Judi Dench reveals worrying extent of her short-term memory loss
- Dame Judi Dench, nearing her 91st birthday, spoke about ageing, noting she struggles to remember immediate plans but retains her knowledge of Shakespeare.
- She described her age-related macular degeneration, now in its 'wet' stage, as a 'crusher' that prevents her from watching television.
- Due to her deteriorating eyesight, Dench now requires assistance for public appearances, such as red carpets, to prevent falls.
- Dench confirmed she texts Kevin Spacey, who was cleared of sexual assault charges, and reiterated her past defence of him being removed from films.
- She also commented on convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, stating she knew him well and had a different experience, suggesting a personal view on forgiveness.