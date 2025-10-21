Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How patients with vision loss are learning to read again

How a new eye device restores reading vision to blind eyes
  • Sheila Irvine, from Wiltshire, has regained her ability to read after participating in a world-first study for a bionic eye implant.
  • The study involved 38 patients across five countries who received a 2mm x 2mm Prima implant, designed to treat geographic atrophy (GA), an advanced stage of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
  • The device, fitted at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, works by using a chip under the retina, augmented-reality glasses, and AI to process visual information into electrical signals for the brain, enabling "prosthetic vision".
  • Ms Irvine, who was an "avid bookworm" before losing her sight, can now read prescriptions, do crosswords, and read ingredients, expressing increased optimism about her life.
  • Findings published in The New England Journal of Medicine show 84 per cent of patients could read letters, numbers, and words, with developers now seeking regulatory approval for the "life-changing" technology, potentially for NHS availability.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in