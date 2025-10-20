Woman who lost vision can read again after ‘life-changing’ clinical trial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman who described herself as an “avid bookworm” before losing her sight is able to read again after taking part in a world-first study.

Sheila Irvine, from Wiltshire, was one of 38 patients in five countries to be included in a clinical trial to test the 2mm by 2mm bionic eye implant, PRIMA.

The device is designed to help those with geographic atrophy (GA), an advanced stage of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), to read and write again using so-called “prosthetic vision”.

During the trial, a chip was fitted under the layer of light-sensitive tissue in the eye called the retina. To see words and write, patients wear augmented-reality glasses with a video camera, which the chip uses to beam information to a pocket computer.

Artificial intelligence in the computer processes the information into an electrical signal that is sent to the optical nerve and to the brain.

open image in gallery PRIMA has enabled people to read and write again ( Moorfields Eye Hospital )

The procedures took place at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London around three years ago.

The chip was activated about a month after the operation, with patients then undergoing intense rehabilitation to help them interpret the signals and learn to read again.

Ms Irvine said she took part in the trial to help people in the future, and can now read her prescriptions, do crosswords and read the ingredients on tins.

“I wanted to take part in research to help future generations, and my optician suggested I get in touch with Moorfields,” she said.

“Before receiving the implant, it was like having two black discs in my eyes, with the outside distorted.

“I was an avid bookworm, and I wanted that back.”

Ms Irvine said she felt no pain during the operation, which took place in 2022.

open image in gallery Sheila Irvine, from Wiltshire ( Moorfields Eye Hospital )

“I was nervous, excited, all those things,” she added. “There was no pain during the operation, but you’re well aware of what’s happening.

“It’s a new way of looking through your eyes, and it was dead exciting when I began seeing a letter. It’s not simple learning to read again, but the more hours you put in, the more I pick up.”

Ms Irvine is now enjoying challenging herself with reading.

“The team at Moorfields have given me challenges, like ‘look at your prescription,’ which is always tiny,” she said.

“I like challenging myself, trying to look at the little writing on tins, doing crosswords.

“It’s made a big difference. Reading takes you into another world. I’m definitely more optimistic.”

open image in gallery The device electronically bypasses the retina to send visual signals directly to the brain via the optical nerve ( Moorfields Eye Hospital )

Ms Irvine was diagnosed with AMD more than 15 years ago, but says she has not let the condition stop her life.

She said: “At first, I noticed I couldn’t judge things when I was driving – I kept hitting the pavement. I was told I had age-related macular degeneration.

“I cried all day long when I sent my driving licence back over 15 years ago, but then I said to myself, ‘move on and get on with things’.

“I can’t see TV very well, but I still have it on in the background. I don’t let anything stop me. I’ve got lots of friends, and I socialise quite a bit, we catch up at the pub.

“And this country is wonderful – I get lots of assistance with transport, I still live by myself and want to stay independent.”

Symptoms of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) NHS Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) affects the middle part of your vision, not the edges (peripheral vision). Other symptoms include: seeing straight lines as wavy or crooked

being sensitive to bright light

seeing flickering or flashing lights

seeing things that are not there (hallucinations)

AMD causes changes to the macula, the central part of the retina, which plays a key role in sight. While GA, which affects about five million people globally, can progress to full sight loss as the central macula melts away.

Experts estimate that around one in four people who are legally blind in the UK have GA from AMD.

The developers of Prima, US-based medtech company Science Corporation, are now working to secure regulatory approval for the device.

open image in gallery PRIMA, the electronic eye implant ( Moorfields Eye Hospital )

Mahi Muqit, senior vitreoretinal consultant at Moorfields Eye Hospital and the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology, said he is hopeful this “life-changing” technology could one day be available on the NHS.

“I would have to say, it’s a whole paradigm shift,” he said. “You talk to surgeons in the UK that I’m colleagues with, and they’re all very excited by this particular technology.

“You know that this technology will be scalable.”

The findings, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggest 84 per cent of patients on the trial were able to read letters, numbers and words while using PRIMA, and on average, could read five lines on a vision chart.

Before the device was fitted, some could not even see the chart.