Kate Garraway makes Strictly confession 17 years after appearing on the show

Kate Garraway admits Strictly Come Dancing theme music ‘still triggers her’ 17 years after appearing on the show
  • Kate Garraway stated she is "still slightly triggered" by the Strictly Come Dancing theme music.
  • She made the comments during an appearance on the panel of It Takes Two.
  • Garraway's reaction stems from her participation in the show 17 years ago.
  • She was partnered with professional dancer Anton Du Beke during the fifth series.
  • Garraway was the seventh contestant to be eliminated from the competition during her series in 2007
