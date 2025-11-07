Kate Garraway makes Strictly confession 17 years after appearing on the show
- Kate Garraway stated she is "still slightly triggered" by the Strictly Come Dancing theme music.
- She made the comments during an appearance on the panel of It Takes Two.
- Garraway's reaction stems from her participation in the show 17 years ago.
- She was partnered with professional dancer Anton Du Beke during the fifth series.
- Garraway was the seventh contestant to be eliminated from the competition during her series in 2007