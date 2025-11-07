Kate Garraway has said she is “still slightly triggered” by the Strictly Come Dancing theme music after appearing on the show 17 years ago.

Garraway was the seventh person to be voted off in the fifth series of the show, which saw her partnered with professional dancer Anton Du Beke.

“ I'm still slightly triggered from the opening music,” she said as she appeared on the panel of It Takes Two on Friday (7 November).

“17 years ago, I was on the show and I still feel sick every time I hear it,” she added.