Katherine Ryan’s husband involved in ‘traumatic’ encounter with thief

Katherine Ryan recalls ‘traumatic’ home burglary where husband fought off knife-wielding thief
  • Comedian Katherine Ryan has recounted a "traumatic" home burglary that occurred in 2019, shortly after she and her husband, Bobby Kootstra, moved into a new house.
  • Kootstra confronted a masked intruder who was holding Ryan's laptop, she revealed.
  • Kootstra chased the burglar out of a window and tackled him to the ground.
  • He then had to retreat when the intruder brandished a knife, Ryan said.
  • A passing police officer then took over the pursuit of the burglar.
In full

