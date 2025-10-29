Katherine Ryan’s husband involved in ‘traumatic’ encounter with thief
- Comedian Katherine Ryan has recounted a "traumatic" home burglary that occurred in 2019, shortly after she and her husband, Bobby Kootstra, moved into a new house.
- Kootstra confronted a masked intruder who was holding Ryan's laptop, she revealed.
- Kootstra chased the burglar out of a window and tackled him to the ground.
- He then had to retreat when the intruder brandished a knife, Ryan said.
- A passing police officer then took over the pursuit of the burglar.