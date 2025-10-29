Katherine Ryan has recounted a “traumatic” home burglary which saw her husband fend off a thief with a knife.

Speaking on her podcast What's My Age Again? on Tuesday (28 October), the comedian said the incident, which left them unable to sleep for a week, occurred in 2019 after they had moved into their new house.

Bobby Kootstra said he encountered a masked man who had Ryan’s laptop in his hands, so he immediately “chased him out the window”.

After tumbling to the ground, Bobby gave chase to the burglar and tackled him to the ground, but backed away when he noticed he had a knife.

“Randomly, a cop was driving along, I was pointing at the guy, like, this guy, this guy,” he said, explaining that the officer then started chasing him so he gave up his pursuit.