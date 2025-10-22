Katherine Ryan shares details of labour in first interview since giving birth
- Katherine Ryan has revealed details of the birth of her fourth child, daughter Holland Julitte, on her podcast Telling Everybody Everything.
- She described the birth as "pretty smooth sailing", with active labour lasting just 45 minutes.
- Ryan candidly shared an embarrassing moment during labour, admitting she "s*** herself" in front of her "handsome doctor", a celebrity obstetrician.
- Holland Julitte is Ryan's fourth child; she also has son Fred, four, and daughter Fenna, two, with husband Bobby Kootstra, and eldest daughter Violet, 16, from a previous relationship.
