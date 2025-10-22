Katherine Ryan reveals she gave birth to fourth child in just 45 minutes

Katherine Ryan has revealed details of her birth story in her first interview since giving birth to her fourth child last week.

In an episode of her podcast Telling Everybody Everything released on Tuesday (21 October), the comedine shared the details of the birth of her daughter Holland Julitte, which she described as “pretty smooth sailing” and said the active labour took 45 minutes.

Speaking with her husband Bobby Kootstra, she candidly shared that she “s*** herself” in front of her “handsome doctor”, who is a celebrity obstetrician and “not someone you want to s*** yourself in front of”.

Ryan is already a parent to son Fred, four, and daughter Fenna, two, with Kootstra. The couple also raise her eldest daughter Violet, 16, from a previous relationship.