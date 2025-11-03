Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Katy Perry’s ex Diplo claims he also dated Justin Trudeau

Diplo claims he dated both Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau
  • DJ Diplo claimed on the Smart Girl Dumb Questions podcast that he had dated both singer Katy Perry and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.
  • The podcast episode gained significant attention after Perry and Trudeau made their relationship public.
  • Diplo and Katy Perry were briefly linked romantically in 2014.
  • His comment about Trudeau occurred during a discussion about Quebec, where he described the prime minister as "hot".
  • The podcast later issued a clarification, saying that Diplo's claim about dating Trudeau was made in jest.
