Diplo claims he dated both Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau

Diplo has claimed that he dated both Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.

In a recent episode of the Smart Girl Dumb Questions podcast, which has gone viral after the singer and former Canadian prime minister took their relationship public, the DJ was discussing Quebec, which he said had a “hot prime minister”.

He said he previously dated the “Roar” singer and shocked host Nayeema Raza when he claimed that he also dated Trudeau.

Diplo and Perry were briefly linked back in 2014.

The podcast later clarified that Diplo was joking about dating Mr Trudeau.