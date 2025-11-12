Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pop star fires back at manager’s outrageous question about her appearance

(Getty Images)
  • Kelly Clarkson revealed during her Las Vegas residency that a former manager once suggested she get a 'boob job'.
  • The singer responded defiantly to the manager, questioning their audacity and stating she was content with her natural appearance.
  • Clarkson criticised the normalisation of extreme plastic surgery in the entertainment industry, likening some appearances to characters from The Hunger Games.
  • She emphasised the importance of individual choice regarding body image, stating, 'Do you. Don't make me do you. I like my itty-bitty t**ties.'
  • The revelation comes as Clarkson has also discussed her recent weight loss, clarifying she used a different medication for sugar breakdown, alongside exercise and diet changes, not Ozempic.
