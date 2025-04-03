Kelly Clarkson reportedly keen to quit talk show as NBC fights to keep her

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kelly Clarkson is reportedly keen to leave her popular talk show behind when her contract expires next year, but network NBC are prepared to fight to keep her.

The 42-year-old singer has hosted The Kelly Clarkson Show since 2019.

According to Page Six, the Texan star wants to quit in order to spend more time with her children, daughter River Rose, 10, and son Remy, 8.

“Kelly’s number one priority is her children, and they always will be,” a source told the publication. “The show is grueling. It’s a whole lot of work, and I hear that Kelly would like to spend more time down South.”

However NBC would like her to renew her contract and stay with the show, which has proved a ratings hit.

The Independent has approached Clarkson and NBC for comment.

Clarkson during the 1000th episode of her talk show ( The Kelly Clarkson Show )

Last month, Clarkson raised eyebrows with her comments about personal “ups and downs” during the 1,000th episode of her eponymous talk show.

She celebrated the milestone on March 20 after a lengthy absence from hosting duties.

She had returned to the show a few days earlier after being absent for more than a week without explanation.

During the episode she looked back over five years of the show. “I cannot believe today marks the 1,000th. It’s crazy,” she said. “We have met some hugely talented people, tons of big stars, and inspiring everyday heroes.”

She praised the community she’s created on the show, filled with people who’ve “supported each other through a lot of ups and downs.”

“A lot of ups and downs personally as well,” she added.

Reflecting on how her show has traveled through various locations before settling in New York City, she alluded to the emotional challenges she has faced throughout her career.

“For 1,000 episodes, we have laughed together, we have cried together with beautiful stories, sang together with some people, danced together, celebrated and competed together,” the “Stronger” singer said. “I’ve lost, alone, a lot.”

As the audience laughed at her remark, she responded: “It’s OK,” before explaining how her community on the show has “found comfort” in each other.

“And looking back, we are all incredibly proud of what we’ve built and the community we’ve created,” she concluded. “I am grateful to everyone who has been a part of this journey. It has been such a cool time.”

During Clarkson’s absence, guest hosts including Brooke Shields, Molly Sims, Roy Wood Jr, and Willie Geist took her place.